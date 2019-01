reporter.bz - Reporter News Staff - Jan. 29th. -

The Reporter has been able to confirm that the victim of a murder in PG is Jordy Flores. We are told that he was shot multiple times in front of his residence on Far West Street in Punta Gorda. Sources also tell us it is not the first time he has been targeted.

