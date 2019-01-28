reporter.bz - News Staff - Jan. 28th. -

Police are currently investigating the circumstances which led to a death inside the room of one of Belize City’s major hotels. According to sources, the decomposing body was found inside the room after midnight, and has been identified as a foreign national, Jernal Rommel Cannon, who checked into the hotel on Friday and was not seen since.

We are told there are no signs of obvious injuries, but an official determination will be released by Police after an examination of the body is concluded.

