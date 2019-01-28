Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

Body Of Foreigner Found In Room At Major Hotel In Belize

Body Of Foreigner Found In Room At Major Hotel In Belize
January 28
10:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
reporter.bz - News Staff - Jan. 28th. -

Police are currently investigating the circumstances which led to a death inside the room of one of Belize City’s major hotels. According to sources, the decomposing body was found inside the room after midnight, and has been identified as a foreign national, Jernal Rommel Cannon, who checked into the hotel on Friday and was not seen since.

We are told there are no signs of obvious injuries, but an official determination will be released by Police after an examination of the body is concluded.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.