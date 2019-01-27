Reporter.bz – Belize News

Early Morning Shooting Claims Manager’s Life

January 27
11:30 2019
reporter.bz - by: Marion Ali - Jan 27th. -

The Reporter has gotten confirmation about a shooting we reported about earlier this morning on North Front Street in Belize City. The incident which happened near Zeta Ice Factory, claimed the life of a manager.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a gold color Chrysler Pacifica SUV, parked on the right side of the street with a hole on the right front glass window. Inside Police found the victim, Michael Alexander Williams Sr., 58, the general manager of a business and resident of Meighan Avenue, with gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and under the left armpit.

Williams had reportedly just arrived at the location at around midnight when two men dressed in dark clothing approached the vehicle and fired several shots.

Williams was pronounced dead at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. Another person who was in the vicinity also reportedly received a gunshot injury, but is in a stable condition.

