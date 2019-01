reporter.bz - Marion Ali - Jan. 26th. -

The Reporter has confirmed that the victim of a shooting earlier tonight has died. He is Jovanney Tablada, 23, of Neal Penn Road in Belize City.

Tablaba was in the Faber’s Road area sometime around 7:00 p.m., when someone shot him in the neck, left side of the chest, and twice in the lower abdomen.

Police are investigating.

