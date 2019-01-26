Reporter.bz – Belize News

Police Find Over A Pound Of Weed On Bus; Detain Guatemalan

January 26
22:45 2019
Police have detained a Guatemalan man in connection with a search on a bus this evening which yielded over a pound of weed.

The search around 5:30 this evening on the bus, which had just left Benque Viejo Town, led Police to a parcel in a transparent bag which the man reportedly had in his possession. In it, police found three separate amounts of marijuana weighing around 1 1/4 pounds.

The man is detained pending charges.

