reporter.bz - News Staff - Jan. 26th. -

A man is in a stable condition after he was shot this morning in the Lake Independence area of Belize City.

Police say that shortly before 10:00 this morning, Marcos Antonio Zelaya, 21, was

walking on Complex Avenue when a burgundy color vehicle stopped a distance away from him and someone from inside the vehicle fired several shots in his direction.

Zelaya suffered gunshot injuries on his right upper shoulder and right upper back.

Police have not yet indicated the motive of the shooting or whether they have any suspects.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES