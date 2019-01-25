reporter.bz – News Staff – Jan. 25th. –

In light of a recent armed robbery that occurred at the El Pilar Maya Ruin in Western Belize, presumably by Guatemalan bandits, the Belize Defence Force (BDF) is moving to assess its security strategies to eliminate any sort of threats that visitors to the site may encounter.

The El Pilar Maya Ruin which is situated near the Belize Guatemalan border, about seven miles behind Bullet Tree Village, has come under attack multiple times by armed bandits. Over the years, tour operators have even expressed grave concerns about taking tours to the site and placing their lives and those of tourists at risk.

The latest attack at the site was carried out on Sunday, January 20th around 12:20 p.m. by two men of Hispanic descent, one of whom was armed with what appeared to be a shotgun and the other with a handgun.

Tour guide Teddy Waight, 39, accompanied by four tourists, two Americans and two Canadians, reported that while on a tour they visited a shed, located on the compound where they met the two Hispanic men sitting down.

According to Waight, the two men approached him and his group and demanded money. As a result, the tourists were robbed of their money, cellular phones and other personal belongings. The culprits then escaped via a trail that leads toward the Belize/Guatemala border.

The Reporter tried to get a comment from the Archeology Department regarding the security procedures at this particular site, or whether there was any at the location when the incident occurred, however those attempts were unsuccessful.

The Commander of the Belize Defence Force, Brigadier General Steven Ortega, however, confirmed to the Reporter that while the BDF does not maintain an active presence at the site, they do conduct regular spot checks and visits to the location. Unfortunately, when the weekend’s armed robbery occurred the soldiers were not present.

Ortega also confirmed that in light of the security risk and recent occurrence at the site, the BDF is currently conducting an assessment to determine whether they should enact a permanent presence at the location or whether to boost patrols in the general area.

