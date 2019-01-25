reporter.bz - Marion Ali - Jan. 25th. -

Police have arrested and charged Gregory Mosser, 41, with two counts of Manslaughter by Negligence, two counts of Causing Death by Careless Conduct, Driving a Motor Vehicle Without Due Care and Attention, and Failing to Give Way to A Motor Vehicle on A Major Road.

The charges against Mosser are in connection with a traffic accident that occurred on Centre Road, Spanish Lookout on Tuesday which claimed the life of Jaime Ramos Garcia, 25, and his father, Manuel Ramos, 53, both of Duck Run.

The father and son were travelling on a motorcycle when a vehicle, allegedly driven by Mosser, exited a compound and onto the main road.

Mosser has appeared in Court and is out on $25,000 bail on the condition that he surrender his travel documents, does not leave Belize without permission and that he report to the Police Station every Thursday during normal working hours. He must appear in Court again on March 28.

