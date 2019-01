reporter.bz - Marion Ali - Jan 26th. -

Police have arrested and charged a man for a robbery that occurred at Zitro International and Western Union on Tuesday.

Police allege that Raheem Budram was one of two men who entered the business establishment near Mile 9 on the Philip Goldson Highway shortly before midday on Tuesday

and used a handgun and a knife to rob the cashier of $1,800.

Police are looking for the second culprit.

