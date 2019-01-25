REPORTER: News Staff, Jan. 25th. -

A fourth form teacher of Muffles College in Orange Walk Town is facing possible termination and public humiliation after nude pictures of her were maliciously forwarded to the school in an attempt to tarnish her career. But the Belize National Teachers’ Union (BNTU) is reviewing her case with a view to defending her, despite the fact that the teacher is not a member of the Union.

The Reporter learned from reliable sources that the teacher has asked the BNTU to defend her case, on grounds that the pictures were taken in the privacy of her home and were discovered by someone who means to destroy her reputation and character.

The BNTU, which can represent non-members for a fee, is currently reviewing two letters which the school sent to the teacher, one late last year which informed her about the pictures that were sent to the school and which violated the school’s policy, and requested her to resign, and the other on January 7th, which informed that since she had returned to classes after the Christmas break and ignored the school’s request, that she was being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a hearing that its Board and the principal will conduct.

Muffles has up to 20 days from the time the letter was sent to the teacher to carry out its hearing, which will give the teacher a chance to explain her case to the board. If the school finds the teacher liable to face a charge that contravenes school rules, it will make recommendations to the Teaching Services Commission, which will then make the final position.

But if the BNTU can effectively defend the teacher, pointing out that the pictures were not circulated by the teacher’s own volition, and that they were circulated without the teacher’s knowledge and consent by another person with malicious intent, then the school will have to find other ways to disallow the teacher from teaching there. Reports are that some parents have expressed concern over having the teacher in the classroom.

Coming to the teacher’s defense publicly was Senior Counsel Lisa Shoman, who, in a Facebook post, wrote that the teacher is entitled to privacy and a right to work. “Every person, woman or man has an absolute constitutional right to take and possess nude photos of himself/herself IN PRIVACY…. If you distribute or circulate those photos to minors, or as an act of stalking or threat, then that is another issue, and potentially a criminal act. But other than that, the person whose image is stolen and distributed, STILL HAS a constitutional right to privacy,” Shoman wrote.

The teacher, who is away from the classroom on full pay, has been teaching at Muffles for the past ten years.

