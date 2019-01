Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington told the Reporter that he has not ruled out the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring and vying for leadership of the United Democratic Party.

On Wednesday the leader of the opposition ‘John Briceño’ called for the resignation of minister Elrington and indicated that the PUP would vote ‘NO’ in the upcoming April 10th. referendum, to be adjudicated by the ICJ.

