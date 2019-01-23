This afternoon, after a meeting with all PUP Area Representatives and Standard Bearers, and a meeting of the National Executive, PUP Leader John Briceño presented what he referred to as a People’s Declaration stating that “the People’s United Party recommends that Belizeans vote NO to the ICJ.” In the Declaration, the PUP calls for the amendments of the Referendum Act, the Maritime Areas Act, and the Representation of the People Act – this last amendment to allow Belizeans living abroad to vote in the referendum. The PUP is also calling for the removal of Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington.

