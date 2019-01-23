REPORTER: News Staff, Jan 23rd. -

Police are investigating a burglary at the Brothers Habet warehouse located at Mile 4 on the George Price Highway. According to Police, on Monday morning they were called to the scene where a representative of the company reported that burglars made off with almost $16,000 worth of items, mostly drills, and $11,000 in cash from the premises. A preliminary investigation revealed that the burglars gained entrance by making a hole on the western side of the building.

We are told there are no surveillance cameras in that area. The public is asked to be on the lookout for persons on the street selling items, particular electrical drills, as anybody who purchases items which are stolen can and will be charged as well.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE TOP STORIES