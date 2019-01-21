Police are not saying if robbers who targeted 4 tourists at the El Pilar Mayan Site are believed to be Guatemalans, but would say only that they fled the scene in the direction of the border.

On Sunday morning four Canadian tourists, along with a Belizean guide, were robbed at gunpoint as they visited the site which is located in the Cayo District very near the border with Guatemala. The two robbers, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a pistol, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phones and a camera.

