Coast Guard Patrol Find Weed And 9mm Pistol On Ambergris

January 21
16:45 2019
On Sunday, a Belize Coast Guard Infantry Marine patrol in the area of Northern Ambergris Caye seized a 9mm pistol along with 21 live rounds and 5,069 grams of marijuana. The unit of the BCG was conducting a routine patrol near the Tranquility Bay area about 18 miles north of San Pedro Town where they made the discovery.

The items were handed over to San Pedro Police as found property. According to a release from the BCG, “Northern Ambergris Caye continues to be one of the operational focus areas for the Belize Coast Guard.”

