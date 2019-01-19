REPORTER: Marion Ali , Saturday Jan. 19th. -

Journalists, police and BDF personnel whose jobs deal with communications, today received training on how to efficiently and effectively report on migration issues, with specific focus on the need to consider the sensitive nature of the conditions under which people migrate and the need to also protect their human rights.

Some of the sub-topics covered included the role of the media when dealing with migration issues, the approach the media takes when reporting on migration stories, differentiating who is a migrant, a refugee and an asylum seeker, as well as human trafficking issues.

The Belizean Refugee Act stipulates that “a person shall be a refugee owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, he is outside the country of his nationality and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country; or not having a nationality and being outside the country of his former habitual residence, he is unable or, owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is unwilling to return to it.”

Today’s session was the second of three being held in various locations for these professionals who are scattered across the country. The first session was held ;ast week for journalists in the north and the third and last session will take place next weekend for people in the southern districts.

The training came through the Canadian government and the International Organization of Migration.

