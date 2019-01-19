REPORTER: Marion Ali, Saturday Jan. 19th. -

A man and a woman – both residents of Dangriga – have been arrested and charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking after a Police search at their residence on Friday unearthed a small stash of crack cocaine.

Information from the Police Press Office indicates the search sometime before 6:00 p.m., at the home of Karen Valentine, 51, a domestic of Papa Mena Street, Rivas Estate, Dangriga Town, led to the discovery of 93.2 grams of crack cocaine. Valentine was charged along with Marlon Palacio, 37, who was reportedly present at the time of the search.

