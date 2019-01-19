By Lloyd Jones

“The lawyer, like the diplomat, deals in debate and compromise. Knowledge of law is essential to the diplomat, an ability to negotiate essential to the lawyer, and knowledge of human nature is essential to both. But when the lawyer turns to international problems these similarities lead him to the false conclusion that diplomacy is a form of law. His whole training has accustomed him to presuppose a court where right is distinguished from wrong, legal from illegal, and where there are police and jails to enforce a decision. Moral as well as legal concepts govern his thinking…. He seeks to regulate affairs by hard and fast formulas within a completely ordered system. None of these concepts applies to international affairs. Even international law, which covers only a tiny part of the field of diplomacy, has few sanctions.”

– Charles W. Thayer, 1959

On January 9, 2019 the Prime Minister of Belize held a “press conference” in an effort to salvage the foundering YES to the ICJ campaign. Sedi’s untrained tongue, and the resultant mistrust by the Belizean people, have landed the so called “education campaign” on the rocks. Mr. Barrow, in his usual form, felt compelled to save the day.

On the PM’s stage on January 9th sat five lawyers: all former Foreign Ministers of Belize. They had gathered to sign a ceremonial declaration supporting a YES vote on April 10th 2019. Their “learned” position is clearly predicated on their misconceived notion that diplomacy is a form of law: the very pitfall that Thayer warned about.

The declaration by the former Foreign Ministers offered nothing new to the Belizean people. Mr. Barrow’s show was clearly designed to influence those among us who don’t or can’t think for ourselves and therefore look to politicians for direction. In essence Mr. Barrow was attempting to harness the political capital of those PUPs on his stage.

Notably absent from Mr. Barrow’s stage was the distinguished Senator Mr. Eamon Courtenay; arguably Belize’s best Foreign Minister. When asked why he was not present, having been invited to be a part of PM Barrow’s horse and pony show, Senator Courtenay reportedly replied that when he goes to a circus he does so to be entertained, not to partake in the acts. The clear-minded Senator Courtenay saw January 9th for what it was: a damned circus! It was a circus because the Peten Five have all sat in Cabinet after Cabinet and made decisions that continue to harm the Belizean people to this day.

They all sat in Cabinet while year after year they stifled the BDF with a budget that does nothing more than pay salaries. Year after year they sat in Cabinet and allowed the naturalization of Guatemalans because they wanted loyal voters. Year after year they sat cowardly in Cabinet and appeased the Guatemalans instead of taking our plight to the UN and preparing our defences.

Now the Peten Five come to us as if they are knights in shining armor expecting us to follow their lead? What manner of foolishness is this?

I have been saying for some time now that Mr. Barrow has been out-maneuvering the PUP when it comes to this ICJ matter and his press conference of January 9th undergirds my point. Mr. Barrow, through Assad, was able to recruit Said Musa, Godfrey Smith and Lisa Shoman (all prominent PUPs) to underwrite his YES to the ICJ strategy. Assad has long been away from partisan politics and as such he can hardly be described as a PUP but he can now properly be described as a mercenary having pulled off the shenanigans of January 9th.

The early news of the purpose for Mr. Barrow’s January 9th press conference prompted Mr. Briceño to issue a press release, the day before, pointing out that neither Musa, Shoman nor Smith spoke for the People’s United Party. Mr. Briceno then hinted that based on his listening tour, the majority of the supporters of the PUP were in favor of a NO vote.

Mr. Barrow knew that Mr. Briceño is on a listening tour and he knew that the feedback that Mr. Briceño has been receiving is overwhelmingly against going to the ICJ. In an attempt to pre-empt the PUP’s formal position, Mr. Barrow appealed to the hubris of the former PUP Foreign Ministers. Mr. Barrow’s desire was to create confusion in Mr. Briceño’s PUP and thus he recruited prominent PUPs to help him do so.

In accepting Mr. Barrow’s invitation, what these three former PUP Ministers of Foreign Affairs did on January 9th, 2019 was to stab Mr. Briceño in the back and open what are likely to be fissures in the PUP. They, like Mr. Barrow, knew of Mr. Briceño’s listening tour and they, like Mr. Barrow, knew that the base of the Party is firmly against going to the ICJ. So what would motivate them to appear on that stage? Here’s why!

These lawyers are all wealthy Belizeans and all their basic needs have been met; they don’t go hungry like many of us. If you check Maslow’s hierarchy of needs you will see that what they now strive for is the fulfillment of their esteemed needs. They were on stage not because they love you, Belize, but because they crave the love and respect of the OAS and the so called “international community.” They wish to be stroked on the head and told how progressive and forward thinking they are. Mr. Barrow offered them an opportunity to show up once more on the international radar and they couldn’t resist.

The fact that these former Foreign Ministers were so quick to trip up Mr. Briceño and rush to Mr. Barrow’s aid also suggest that there might be deep discontent with Mr. Briceño’s leadership. I have maintained that the PUP miscalculated with respect to this ICJ matter and now these former Foreign Ministers (who are viewed by the public as nothing other than PUPs) have used such miscalculations in an attempt to hurt Mr. Briceño.

Besides hubris, what is it that could have possibly motivated Musa, Shoman and Smith to appear on that stage if not to undermine Mr. Briceño’s leadership? For Said to do what he did is an outright assault on Mr. Briceño’s leadership. He of all people should understand and respect the desire of the base of the Party. It can’t be that he bought Mr. Barrow’s nonsense about a conscience vote! Said must have known that this would eventually boil down to politics. After all ours is a system he helped to create and perfect!

Smith did not speak much at the press conference, but when he did he proclaimed that his decision to sign the declaration was one of “Duty, honour and principle”. What a damn joke!

This is the man who once described Briceño as an intellectual lightweight in one of his Flash Point pieces. I am not sure what led Smith to have made such an unflattering statement a few years ago, but we all thought that the hatchet had been buried. After all Smith’s wife was appointed by Mr. Briceño to sit as one of the PUP’s three senators. And a fine Senator she is by the way.

I ponder whether or not Smith viewed the treatment of his wife during the recent convention for Albert as marked disrespect and thus felt the need to get back at Mr. Briceño. Smith’s appearance on Mr. Barrow’s stage makes it clear that he still holds the view the Mr. Briceño is an intellectual lightweight; which is most unfortunate!

And then there was Lisa. Lisa’s appearance was motivated by her convictions, if we are to believe her pronouncements on stage. But Shoman speaks with a forked tongue on this matter and as a lawyer I am sure she understands the importance of credibility.

The press conference was not even over when social media was flooded with an article Shoman penned on April of 2018. In that piece Shoman wrote that she does not support going to the ICJ unless certain conditions were met. She listed seven conditions and the only one of those conditions that has been achieved so far is the re-registration of voters. So why the about face?

My view is simple, if Shoman can have such an about face on such an important matter, how can the Belizean people trust anything that she has to say moving forward? Especially when she says, with absolute certainty, that we cannot lose territory: terrestrial or maritime.

Mr. Briceño (who personally supports going to the ICJ) has come under criticism for indicating that the PUP is likely to take a formal NO position soon. His critics argue that he has not demonstrated leadership because he did not impose his own view on his Party. But Mr. Briceño is the leader of a mass party and any good leader listens to his base. It is precisely because he is a good leader that Mr. Briceño’s PUP will adopt a NO position. He listens!

Finally let me leave you with this. History teaches us that the only time our politicians are ever on the same page it has been to screw over the Belizean people. Other than that they fight over the opportunity to rob us of our tax dollars and our natural resources. The Belizean people would do well to remember this fact when they try to understand the real motives of the Peten Five.

Five lawyers; five former Foreign Ministers; five Belizeans: but in whose service were they on January 9th? It could not have been Belize’s because no self respecting nation does what it is that they are telling us to do!

Say NO to the ICJ Belize and let those lawyers (the Peten Five) find a solution to Guatemala’s unfounded claim that does not risk Belizean territory!

