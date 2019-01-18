Belize witnessed a changing of the guard within the Belize Police Department this week, with former Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie, the longest tenured top cop, being retired to make way for newly appointed ComPol, Chester Williams. During his farewell speech at the Police Academy on Wednesday, Whylie took a parting shot, alluding that he was forced into abrupt retirement by plotting rivals scheming on his exit.

During his parting speech, Whylie claimed there were “organized, sustained, coordinated and systemic” attacks against him by people on social media, members of the opposition and the media. He revealed that he was summoned to a meeting on January 8, and was given his retirement papers effective immediately.

“I can say without a doubt, to those persons who were a part of the campaign to get me replaced or fired, that you have not broken me. You have not taken anything away from me,” Whylie stated in front of police top brass and high ranking government officials gathered for the ceremony. Whylie, who during his time as ComPol was known for his rare public comments, even offered moral counsel: “Those who have wronged me know who they are. I want to let them know that I have forgiven them because I am first and foremost a spiritual person,” before cautioning “…those officers who are gloating or prancing or crowing and gleeful as if they have won the Super Bowl or the lotto”.

Williams, who is also one of the few lawmen with qualifications as an attorney, in accepting his new responsibilities, focused on the work that awaits him. “The task ahead is still a difficult one. We all know that we are policing in tough times and I know that the Belizean people hold me in high regard and they are expecting a lot from me,” he told the media. He also took a pragmatic approach in accepting his new role, saying he would not promise to fulfill every expectation but assured that under his command, the Police Department would do its utmost best to tackle crime in tandem with the community, the government and non-government organizations.

Williams also enjoys the support of the Ministry of National Defense, with Minister John Saldivar making a toast to “the little giant” at the ceremony in Belmopan. Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Defense, Ret. Col. George Lovell also told the Reporter: “I believe that Mr. Williams, when he gets involved in putting up his vision, his goals, his objectives will move the department to the next level. I’m very convinced that that will take place. He has a different leadership style, a hands on leadership style where he gets the community and the media involved. He does not shy away so that will bring a different perspective, in my mind, to the police department leadership going forward which will lead to better results than we have seen over the last couple of years or so.”

Speaking on the remarks made by former Commissioner Whylie, Lovell said: “Commissioner Whylie had a good run, and he clearly in his remarks stated most of what he saw as his achievements during his time. He did well during his time, he brought the department to where we are today… I wish him and his family the best as he ventures into his new phase of his life.” Responding specifically to Whylie’s claims that he was hastily pushed through the door, Lovell added: “Clearly there were certain feelings he had, that he believed he needed to let known to the public and so he took the opportunity to do so. You cannot, I believe, stop an individual from saying what is on his mind. We live in a country with freedom of expression and he had an opportunity to do so and chose to do so and we have to respect him for that.”

