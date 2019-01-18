REPORTER: News Staff, Friday Jan. 18th. -

Police, Coast Guard and family members of two men missing from Mapp Caye have launched an intensive search, following the discovery of a murdered watchman on that caye.

Just before dawn broke on January 14th, personnel from the Fisheries Department were called into action following calls made by concerned family members of Evan Neal, 43. When personnel went to make checks at the fishing camp they discovered the decomposed body of Edinio Enso Humes, 29, stuffed inside an outdoor latrine pit with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

When Coast Guard personnel, accompanied by Neal’s family members, arrived at the location around 7:00 a.m. they discovered that Neal and one of his employees were nowhere to be found. Two of Neal’s watchdogs were dead and two of his skiffs were also missing. Interestingly, the living quarters were undisturbed and nothing from inside was stolen.

According to Mark Neal, his younger brother left from his home in Belize City sometime on Friday, January 11th en route to his fishing camp. Neal had promised to return home that same evening so that he could run some errands for his fiancée.

According to the fiancee, when darkness approached she tried calling Neal but got no answer. The following day she did the same, but again there was no response. By Sunday she knew that something was definitely wrong and alerted other family members of Neal’s unfamiliar behavior. The family planned a search for early Sunday morning but due to weather conditions, it was postponed. By Monday the family had contacted all the relevant agencies to commence a search immediately.

At the Police briefing on Monday, ASP Alejandro Cowo explained that authorities have reason to suspect that the Mapp Caye mystery is drug-related and is linked to previous occurrences in the area where two persons were shot.

When the Reporter asked Mark Neal about those comments made by the lead investigator, he clarified that while there is a suspicion that the incident was fueled by drug-related activity in the area, those incidents had nothing to do with his brother’s camp, but was related to a neighboring fishing camp also located on Mapp Caye.

“I have a theory similar to what Police have. I believe that the guys probably from Belize City went out there after hearing rumors that one of the guys from one of the camps out there might have found some drugs. They didn’t know which camp and I suspect that they went to the closest camp where they thought that drugs were,” explained Neal.

Neal also confirmed that searches will remain ongoing for the next couple of days since he believes that his brother and his companion are still alive. “The Coast Guard is telling us that we might be on a lucky page, the reason being is that they haven’t found his boat. Based on their experience, normally if they had found the boat and not him then there is a slim chance that he would be alive.”

Anthony Reneau is the other individual presumed missing.

