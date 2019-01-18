REPORTER: News Staff, Friday Jan. 18th.

In an interview with the Reporter on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Security, Ret. Col. George Lovell, commented on the explosive allegations made by so-called whistle-blower Edward Vincent Martinez two weeks ago, saying the Ministry has reviewed his allegations but have pinpointed several inconsistencies and inaccuracies in his claims and cannot take his allegations with any real level of seriousness unless Martinez is prepared to offer evidence.

“He’s saying a whole lot of things that I know of that is not so and so when I hear these things, I know that he is blowing smoke and does not have the kind of credibility for me to take these things and run with them. But when you hear things like these you have to listen,” Lovell said.

He added that when it comes to serious allegations, such as the ones made by Martinez involving high profile names, there has to be proper analysis done and must be based on facts only. Lovell also told the Reporter that he would not speculate on what may have motivated Martinez to come forward with the allegations he made but noted that even his brother, Minister Anthony “Boots” Martinez had distanced himself from the allegations declining to comment on the matter.

Lovell also said that without evidence to substantiate any of his claims, Martinez’s allegations are purely slander and libelous. During his interview, Martinez told the media that would call a subsequent press conference to provide evidence of his claims and challenge authorities from the Police Department and Ministry of National Security to attend and rebut his claims if they dared to. To date, however, Martinez has not provided any evidence to substantiate any of the claims he has made publicly.

