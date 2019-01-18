Reporter.bz – Belize News

POLICE NAB 3 FOREIGNERS – SUSPECTED BANK SCAMMERS

January 18
16:33 2019
REPORTER: Marion Ali,  January 18th. -

Dangriga Police on Thursday afternoon intercepted three foreigners who are suspected to have stolen monies using fake ATM cards across Belize.

The three, a Colombia, a Peruvian, and a Chilean, were nabbed around 3:00 p.m., in Dangriga Town while they were in two separate cars bearing Mexican license plates.

A search of the vehicles rendered a credit card skimmer, parts of ATM machines and credit cards, including blank ones.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvett told the media this afternoon that investigators believe the trio had been targeting a specific bank’s ATMs and stealing monies from the accounts of their nternational customers.

Police have contacted InterPol about the matter and to see if these persons are wanted for similar scams elsewhere. One of them, Myvett shared, has made several trips to Belize, while the other two arrived in the country on January 10, all with legal documents.

According to Myvett, Police had been on the case after they received reports that some customers’ accounts had been tampered with. The bank has issued advisories to its customers about instances of identity theft.

(Photos show the items seized by police, that were used to trick ATM Machine)

