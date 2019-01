PUP Leader John Briceño dismissed the joint ‘YES to the ICJ’ declaration as nothing more than a publicity stunt, and reiterated that the former PUP Foreign Ministers who signed on, did so on their own behalf and not on behalf of the Party. Briceño also dismissed any notion that the situation had created any discord or rift within the PUP.

