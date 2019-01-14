REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. -

The Reporter has been able to confirm the murder of a watchman at a camp on Mapp Caye. We are told that just moments ago the body was brought into Belize City. Police sources say the already decomposing body was found at around 9:00am.

Those sources are also saying that the Coast Guard has been brought in as there are reports of a missing fisherman from the same camp on Mapp Caye, identified as Evan Neal. We are told Neal was due to return to the city on Friday but never reached in. We’ll keep following this story.

