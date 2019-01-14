Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • ‘SUSPECT’ IN SHOOTING OF MINOR DETAINED REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. - Aaron Allan Hyde, 18, has been charged for the shooting of Jamil Reyes, 15. Reyes was socializing with friends in the Hattieville area...
  • WATCHMAN MURDERED ON MAPP-CAYE ISLAND REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. - The Reporter has been able to confirm the murder of a watchman at a camp on Mapp Caye. We are told that just...
  • ‘UPDATE’ HOSTAGE SITUATION AT MAHOGANY STREET SHOP (VIDEO) REPORTER: News Staff, Jan 13th. The owner of 7 Days Store on Mahogany Street is currently being held hostage inside his establishment. It is reported that around 9:45 tonight, shots...
  • 4YR. OLD TODDLER SERIOUSLY INJURED BY DOG REPORTER: News Staff, Monday, Jan. 14th. A child, 4, is at the KHMH with serious wounds to his head and face. According to reports, on Sunday at around 3:00pm Carlton...
  • FIRE DESTROYS LADYVILLE HOME A wooden structure with zinc roofing located at #78 Dove Street in Ladyville was completely destroyed by fire last night. Preliminary details released by Police indicate that sometime around 11:20...
  

WATCHMAN MURDERED ON MAPP-CAYE ISLAND

WATCHMAN MURDERED ON MAPP-CAYE ISLAND
January 14
14:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. -

The Reporter has been able to confirm the murder of a watchman at a camp on Mapp Caye. We are told that just moments ago the body was brought into Belize City. Police sources say the already decomposing body was found at around 9:00am.

Those sources are also saying that the Coast Guard has been brought in as there are reports of a missing fisherman from the same camp on Mapp Caye, identified as Evan Neal. We are told Neal was due to return to the city on Friday but never reached in. We’ll keep following this story.

VIDEO

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Mikado Ad

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  • ‘SUSPECT’ IN SHOOTING OF MINOR DETAINED REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. - Aaron Allan Hyde, 18, has been charged for the shooting of Jamil Reyes, 15. Reyes was socializing with friends in the Hattieville area...
  • WATCHMAN MURDERED ON MAPP-CAYE ISLAND REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. - The Reporter has been able to confirm the murder of a watchman at a camp on Mapp Caye. We are told that just...
  • ‘UPDATE’ HOSTAGE SITUATION AT MAHOGANY STREET SHOP (VIDEO) REPORTER: News Staff, Jan 13th. The owner of 7 Days Store on Mahogany Street is currently being held hostage inside his establishment. It is reported that around 9:45 tonight, shots...
  • 4YR. OLD TODDLER SERIOUSLY INJURED BY DOG REPORTER: News Staff, Monday, Jan. 14th. A child, 4, is at the KHMH with serious wounds to his head and face. According to reports, on Sunday at around 3:00pm Carlton...
  • FIRE DESTROYS LADYVILLE HOME A wooden structure with zinc roofing located at #78 Dove Street in Ladyville was completely destroyed by fire last night. Preliminary details released by Police indicate that sometime around 11:20...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.