REPORTER: News Staff, Monday Jan. 14th. -

Aaron Allan Hyde, 18, has been charged for the shooting of Jamil Reyes, 15. Reyes was socializing with friends in the Hattieville area of Roaring Creek when he was shot in the back of the head.

Hyde was detained shortly after and today was charged with Attempted Murder, Dangerous Harm and Use of Deadly Means of Harm. A .22 pistol was recovered and Reyes is listed in critical condition.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .