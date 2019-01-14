Reporter.bz – Belize News

4YR. OLD TODDLER SERIOUSLY INJURED BY DOG

January 14
10:29 2019
REPORTER: News Staff, Monday, Jan. 14th.

A child, 4, is at the KHMH with serious wounds to his head and face. According to reports, on Sunday at around 3:00pm Carlton Pitts left his step-son Ellis Ortiz playing in the yard outside a room he rents and went inside. When he heard the child screaming he ran outside and found his landlord’s dog biting the child on his face. With the help of the landlord, they were able to rescue the child and rush him to the KHMH. We’ll continue to follow this story.

