A wooden structure with zinc roofing located at #78 Dove Street in Ladyville was completely destroyed by fire last night. Preliminary details released by Police indicate that sometime around 11:20 p.m. on January 11th, a man visited the residence and was heard calling out for a female. Shortly after, flames were observed coming from out of the structure.

Police say that the house belonged to Shane Bahador but was being rented out by tenants. Personnel from the Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other houses in the yard.

