REPORTER: News Staff, Saturday, Jan. 12 -

Jose Manuel Ayala, 29, a resident of Freedom Street in Belize City, was found dead early this morning, with what appeared to be five gunshot wounds to his face.

Ayala was discovered by Police just after 1:45 a.m., on the front passenger seat of a parked vehicle near mile three on the George Price Highway.

Police say that prior to the discovery they received a report of a traffic accident and when they responded to the area they found Ayala’s body in a white Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

Residents living near to the area reported hearing multiple gunshots around 1:30 this morning but say that they didn’t go out to investigate.

