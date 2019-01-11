Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

TRICK AND STABBING IN BELIZE CITY LAST NIGHT

TRICK AND STABBING IN BELIZE CITY LAST NIGHT
January 11
06:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff - Friday Jan. 11th.

A man identified as Stephen Leiva is at the KHMH after he was stabbed multiple times this morning. Just after 1:30am Police were called to a riverside residence near the BelChina Bridge where they found Leiva with stab wounds to the neck and both arms.

He told cops that he was awakened by two females, one known to him, who asked to use his bathroom located in the yard. The victim claims that one of the females told him to meet her by the bathroom, and as he walked there he was attacked from behind by an unidentified male who stabbed him. Police are investigating.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS     MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Mikado Ad

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.