REPORTER: News Staff - Friday Jan. 11th.

A man identified as Stephen Leiva is at the KHMH after he was stabbed multiple times this morning. Just after 1:30am Police were called to a riverside residence near the BelChina Bridge where they found Leiva with stab wounds to the neck and both arms.

He told cops that he was awakened by two females, one known to him, who asked to use his bathroom located in the yard. The victim claims that one of the females told him to meet her by the bathroom, and as he walked there he was attacked from behind by an unidentified male who stabbed him. Police are investigating.

