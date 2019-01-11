REPORTER: News Staff, Jan. 11th.

On Tuesday, one day before the presentation of the YES to the ICJ Declaration by five former Foreign Ministers, the People’s United Party issued a release in which it announced what appears to be a complete about turn. PUP Leader John Briceño explained, in that release, that “I am sufficiently convinced that an overwhelming majority of our party members and supporters are going to say “No” and as leader of a mass party that makes decisions in a democratic way, I have an obligation to accept the views of the majority,” Briceño wrote. He added that the PUP will complete its countrywide consultation in the coming weeks, but he is convinced that the PUP will vote “No” on the matter in its final analysis.

Briceño also distanced himself and the PUP from the former PUP Foreign Ministers who signed the Declaration on Wednesday along with the government of Belize. “I want to make it abundantly clear that these persons do not speak for the People’s United Party on this issue,” the PUP leader stated

The casting aside of political allegiances by former Foreign Ministers to sign a joint declaration that they support a “Yes” vote in April’s Referendum to take our land dispute with Guatemala to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was considered by many a historic event; but one former Foreign Minister outspokenly described it a “cheap circus.”

Courtenay, who was not a part of the signing ceremony because he declined the invitation to join his counterparts, all of whom (except Prime Minister Dean Barrow) served under the same People’s United Party (PUP), was candidly critical of the event. He told the Reporter while the ceremony was still underway: “This was a publicity stunt. When I go to the circus I go to watch, not to be one of the circus acts. Belizeans are entitled to a properly resourced and balanced education campaign on this critically important issue. Today’s event should be seen for what it is: a cheap circus.”

Courtenay had no further comment when we pointed out to him that his fellow PUP counterparts said they signed the Declaration out of duty and because of what they felt was the right thing to do for Belize, and did not base their decision on the quality of the education campaign.

