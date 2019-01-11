REPORTER: News Staff - Fri. Jan. 11th.

The skies swelled and broke on Monday morning in Belize City, dumping heavy rains that lasted for well over an hour in the midst of street works being carried out by the Belize City Council. The downpour also came just after the Council finished repair work and installed speed bumps to deter speeding.

Councillor responsible for Works, Albert Vaughan shared with the Reporter today that since 2019 began, the Council has completed repairs on several streets in the King’s Park, Caribbean Shores, Lake Independence and Port Loyola areas.

Over the recent Christmas and New Year’s holidays the Council also focused on areas where drivers fail to adhere to stop signs. The Council’s Works Department went in those areas and built speed bumps on East and West Canal near South Street, on Vernon Street near its junction with the George Price Highway, on Lacroix Boulevard in Lake Independence area, and it replaced the one that was on Lizarraga Avenue that leads towards St. Thomas.

All the repairs and upgrades were done at a cost of some $38,000, Councillor Vaughan said, all with monies collected from taxes. He explained that currently, the contractor who was secured under the previous UDP Council to cement two streets in the King’s Park area will instead be doing chip and seal work on four streets from the same money. Those street are: Third Street and A Street in King’s Park, Heusner’s Crescent in Freetown, and Ebony Street in the Lake Independence area.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES