Three officers who were attached to the Special Patrol Unit (SPU) have been terminated at the end of an investigation involving twenty-seven parcels of cocaine which allegedly went missing while in their custody on April 26th, 2017.

Corporal Clinton Thomas, Police Constable Kishane Peck, and Albert Augustine were officially stripped of their duties on Friday, January 4th, 2019. The decision was made by the Solicitor General’s Office who determined that the officers’ dismissal was within the scope of the law and that due process was followed during the investigation.

The team of officers under Thomas’ guidance went to conduct a search at a home in Santa Elena, Cayo. The search apparently led to the discovery of the cocaine parcels. Allegations are that the officers took the drugs and two of the drug dealers with them, but on their way to Belmopan the officers stopped and released the drug dealers and continued on their way. Reports are that the confiscated drugs never made it to the Police Station or exhibit room and it is alleged that the officers went and concealed the drugs at an undisclosed location.

Up to date, the parcels of cocaine have still not been found and due to such the officers could not be charged criminally, for lack of evidence. The trio was in fact charged for the act of prejudice to good order and discipline. Back then Commissioner of Police Chester Williams who was the head of the Professional Standards Branch (PSB) made a statement announcing, “we don’t have sufficient evidence to proceed criminally, because the drugs cannot be located. We have made checks in areas where we believe the drugs were concealed, but apparently, the drugs have been removed and the person from whom the drugs were taken away is unwilling to or is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.”

On Tuesday when Williams made the announcement he explained that “the three officers were placed on disciplinary charges for neglect of duty and prejudice to good order and discipline. The tribunal in respect of that matter concluded and the officers were convicted in the tribunal and the adjudicator had recommended their dismissal from the department.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES