REPORTER: News Staff - Friday, Jan. 11th. -

Orange Walk Police have been able to secure an arrest for the December 23rd, 2018 shooting of David Diaz, 22. Late Thursday evening authorities announced charges brought against Black Water Creek resident Edgar Coronado, 32. Coronado has been charged for attempted murder, wounding, and use of deadly means of harm.

Diaz was shot to his left leg while standing near a barber shop on the Belize Corozal Road. Witnesses reported that on the day of the shooting an individual driving a motorcycle rode past and fired several shots at Diaz, injuring him. The shooting is believed to be connected to gang activities in Orange Walk.

