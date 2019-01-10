Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

New ComPol & Aragon Respond To Martinez Press Statements

New ComPol & Aragon Respond To Martinez Press Statements
January 10
07:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff - Thur. Jan. 10th.

On Tuesday, whistle-blower Edward Vincent Martinez made serious allegations against politicians and top cops in the Police Department. He claims to have evidence that they are involved in the landing of drug planes in the country, and has promised to share that evidence in two weeks.

Today the Reporter spoke to new Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Elodio Aragon Jr. for a preliminary reaction to Martinez’s allegations.

VIDEO
Share

search bar

Mikado Ad

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.