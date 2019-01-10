REPORTER: News Staff - Thur. Jan. 10th.



On Tuesday, whistle-blower Edward Vincent Martinez made serious allegations against politicians and top cops in the Police Department. He claims to have evidence that they are involved in the landing of drug planes in the country, and has promised to share that evidence in two weeks.

Today the Reporter spoke to new Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Elodio Aragon Jr. for a preliminary reaction to Martinez’s allegations.