REPORTER: News Staff - Thur. Jan. 10th. -

The Reporter has received word of a major shakeup in the administration of the Belize Police Department, following the new Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, taking up his post on Wednesday.

Some of the notable changes are that Sr. Supt. Howell Gillett is no longer Southside Commander. He takes over as the head of Special Branch and Supt. Daniel Arzu will take over as Southside Commander. Marco Vidal, who was head of Special Branch, will now be Commander Operations. ACP Robert Mariano, Eastern Division’s Regional Commander, will take over as Commander Administration, replacing Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster, who is now the Commander of National Operations. The Reporter will keep following this story.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .