REPORTER: News Staff - Thur. Jan. 10th.

Police have confirmed reports that the father of the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Elodio Aragon Sr. was kidnapped sometime today. In a brief release moments ago, Police claim that “Orange Walk Police, received information that the home of the father of Elodio Aragon Jr.,Minister of State, in the Ministry of National Security was burglarized. Mr.Aragon Sr. Was kidnapped and taken on the Phillip Goldson Highway where he was later released about (2) miles on the Posito Road off Phillip Goldson Highway. Mr.Aragon appears to be in good health and Police are investigating.”

