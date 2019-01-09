Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

Former Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay Says ICJ Declaration Is A Circus

Former Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay Says ICJ Declaration Is A Circus
January 09
11:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 9th.

Former Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay was not present today for the signing of the declaration urging Belizeans to vote YES to go to the ICJ. The Reporter reached out to Courtenay for comment.

He told us that “This was a publicity stunt. When I go to the circus I go to watch, not to be one of the circus acts. Belizeans are entitled to a properly resourced and balanced education campaign on this critically important issue. Today’s event should be seen for what it is: a cheap circus.”

LINKED NEWS ARTICLE

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS     MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Mikado Ad

FROM THE CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.