REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 9th.

Former Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay was not present today for the signing of the declaration urging Belizeans to vote YES to go to the ICJ. The Reporter reached out to Courtenay for comment.

He told us that “This was a publicity stunt. When I go to the circus I go to watch, not to be one of the circus acts. Belizeans are entitled to a properly resourced and balanced education campaign on this critically important issue. Today’s event should be seen for what it is: a cheap circus.”

