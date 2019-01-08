REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 8th. -

Edward Vincent Martinez, the brother of a sitting Minister, called a press briefing this morning. In that almost two hour long briefing he called the names of senior Police Officers and senior politicians as involved in the landing of drug planes and association with cartels.

Martinez also invited the Ministry of National Security and Police Department to a subsequent briefing at which he says he will release the evidence, including video recordings.

