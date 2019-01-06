Reporter.bz – Belize News

THREE ARRESTED FOR UNLICENSED AMMUNITION
January 06
2019
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Jan 6th.

Police have arrested and charged three people in the Orange Walk district after they discovered unlicensed ammunition during an early morning search.

Police say they searched a home on Savannah Mangal Street, Orange Walk Town around 5 a.m. and found seven live .22 rounds in a glass container in one of the rooms.Present at the time of the search were, Ide Elizabeth Ramirez, 31, Esequiel Nataniel Ku, 19, and Luis Angel Cu, 20. Police charged all three with for the offense of Kept Ammunition without a Gun License.

In 2008 the Government of Belize amended the Firearms Act to allow for everyone present at the time of discovery of unlicensed guns or ammunition to be arrested and face mandatory charges. The law came under heavy criticism as it did not allow for judges to use their discretion in cases where members of a household genuinely had nothing to do with the illegal items.

In 2014, GOB made another amendment allowing for judicial discretion after several people including an elderly woman had to face mandatory charges for unlicensed ammunition.

This may take a second or two.