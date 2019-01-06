Reporter.bz – Belize News

KARA CATTOUSE INJURED

January 06
12:45 2019
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Jan 6th. -

The Reporter has confirmed that renowned Belizean cyclist Kaya Cattouse is receiving medical treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital following an accident this morning.

Kattouse was reportedly participating in a practice ride where there was a pile up in front of her. She got injured while trying to avoid the pileup. Cattouse is currently at the accident and emergency section of the hospital. More details as they become available.

