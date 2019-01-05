Reporter.bz – Belize News

CHINESE FAMILY ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

January 05
13:35 2019
REPORTER: News Staff, - Jan. 5th. -

Two men robbed a Chinese family in Belize City last night. Police say that shortly before 10 p.m. the duo entered into a business located at #34 East Canal and one of them put a knife to the throat of the proprietor, 52-year-old Chingwu Tan. The other assailant pointed a .38 pistol at Tan’s wife and daughter and proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash and Tan’s licensed firearm.

No one was reportedly injured in the robbery. Police are investigating the incident.

