By Neferetary Marin

Over the holidays I had some time for reflection and soul searching. I pondered on the word REVOLUTION because this word keeps coming up on social media. Belizeans everywhere are calling for a true Belizean revolution. A revolution for justice and economic opportunity for all Belizeans.



Now, I truly believe in a revolution for change; God know we need it. I believe that we have the right to revolt when faced with an arrogant, corrupt, tyrant Government and my quick search shows us that many world leaders and political philosophers believe the same.

My first Google search for the right to revolt tells me this:

“In political philosophy, the right of revolution (or right of rebellion) is the right or duty of the people of a nation to overthrow a government that acts against their common interests and/or threatens the safety of the people without cause. Stated throughout history in one form or another, the belief in this right has been used to justify various revolutions, including the American Revolution, French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, and the Iranian Revolution.”

I also looked at the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America; knowing fully that America would be the first to attempt to interfere if Belize must ever have a “real, true revolution.” Still, the very declaration that made America America speaks to the right to revolt and overthrow Governments that become tyrants. They say what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

This is what America says:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpation, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

I did a quick research on the world’s constitutions looking for similar rights to resist. I found that at present about 46 countries, representing roughly 25 percent of all nations, have such rights. I am certain I can find more with more time. Belize was not one of these countries. We do, however, have freedom of speech, right to assemble, rights to protest and freedom of association. Still, with all these freedoms and rights…We subject ourselves to tyranny, nepotism, absolute governmental corruption and the plague of crime. If we are the ones refusing to use the rights given to us by our imperfect constitution; then what rights do we have to demand more?

“There cannot be a National Revolution, until there is a personal one first.” We must feel the drums of such revolution in our hearts, in our being and we must take all advantage of our legal rights; once we give up those rights because of fear or reluctance or money…then there can be no such revolution.

Our Political rights and civil liberties have deteriorated to their lowest point since Independence. Belize’s leadership is in turmoil, and our democracy is in crisis. The values it embodies—particularly the right to choose our leaders in free and fair elections, our freedoms and rights are under assault and it is our people assaulting our freedoms; by selling their rights to free and fair elections. Our elections are no longer won by the best candidates who offer to build our nation, protect our freedoms, or ensure our safety and economic prosperity. Our elections must be bought by demand of our people.

So when you speak of revolution you must first become a revolutionary. You must reject payment for your vote, reject the turkey and ham at Christmas. You must reject taking bribes from politicians. You must turn your back to corruption and the corrupt. If you don’t, you are a traitor to our nation, and you are a part of our problem.

To be a true Revolutionary, a freedom fighter, an agent of change; you must remove your blindfold. You must think of country first. You must remove the word fear and the word impossible out of your dictionaries.

You must stand for our rights and freedoms not just with your fingers. Your voice and your actions will count more.

Corruption and crime are our realities; Revolution is a right of the brave. So, if you still want a revolution, become first revolutionary because only revolutionaries can withstand a true revolution.

