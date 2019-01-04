SOS FOR A CANCER WARRIOR
January 04
19:35 2019
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Jan. 4th.
They are called Cancer Warriors because every breath they draw is one
in combat against an illness that is going after their very life.
Golda Neal has been a warrior for 10 years, but now she needs your
support to keep fighting. Neal is in desperate need of O Positive
Blood, the most common among blood types. Neal and her family are
appealing to anyone able to donate to stop by their nearest blood bank
and give her name for the donation.
The Reporter reminds that blood donors are asked to wait 48 hours if
they have consumed alcohol or smoked marijuana, so take a trip down to
the blood bank before the weekend merriment gets started. Donate and
help to ensure that another warrior can make that step to being a
cancer survivor.