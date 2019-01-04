REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Jan. 4th.

They are called Cancer Warriors because every breath they draw is one

in combat against an illness that is going after their very life.

Golda Neal has been a warrior for 10 years, but now she needs your

support to keep fighting. Neal is in desperate need of O Positive

Blood, the most common among blood types. Neal and her family are

appealing to anyone able to donate to stop by their nearest blood bank

and give her name for the donation.

The Reporter reminds that blood donors are asked to wait 48 hours if

they have consumed alcohol or smoked marijuana, so take a trip down to

the blood bank before the weekend merriment gets started. Donate and

help to ensure that another warrior can make that step to being a

cancer survivor.

