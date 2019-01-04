Reporter.bz – Belize News

POLICE IDENTIFY ‘JOHN DOE’ FOUND IN RIVER

January 04
12:00 2019
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec 4th.

The Belize Police Department has positively identified the John Doe
whose body was found in the river near Black Man Eddy Village on New
Year’s Day.

Police say that the body was that of Jaime Martinez, 23-year-old,
Belizean, Laborer of Buena Vista Village. A group of paddlers training
for the La Ruta Maya River Challenge discovered Martinez’s body caught
in some bamboo.

The body was decomposing so authorities had to do a post-mortem
examination on site. The examination determined that he was in the
water for more than 24 hours and that he died of manual strangulation.

