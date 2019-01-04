REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, Dec 4th.

The Belize Police Department has positively identified the John Doe

whose body was found in the river near Black Man Eddy Village on New

Year’s Day.

Police say that the body was that of Jaime Martinez, 23-year-old,

Belizean, Laborer of Buena Vista Village. A group of paddlers training

for the La Ruta Maya River Challenge discovered Martinez’s body caught

in some bamboo.

The body was decomposing so authorities had to do a post-mortem

examination on site. The examination determined that he was in the

water for more than 24 hours and that he died of manual strangulation.

