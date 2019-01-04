POLICE FIND WEED CULTIVATION & FIREARM IN SPECIAL OPS
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Jan. 4th.
Through regular and special operations, the Belize Police Department
has managed to take a pistol and live ammunition off the street, as
well as destroying a marijuana plantation.
Police say they found the pistol, a black 9 mm bearing serial number
CZ75P-07, in an area on a feeder road between Old Well Road and Holly
Wood Area in Ladyville Village. The pistol had six live rounds in the
magazine. Since there was no one, in the area at the time of
discovery, police classified the item as found property.
Meanwhile, an anti-drug operation approximately 3 Miles North West of
Neuland Mennonite Community, Orange Walk District led police to two
small marijuana plantations measuring approximately 15 by 15 square
meters, consisting of 500 mature marijuana plants ranging from 3 to 6
feet in height.
Again, there was no one in the area at the time. Police have since
rooted up the plants and destroyed them in a fire.