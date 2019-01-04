REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers - Jan. 4th.

Through regular and special operations, the Belize Police Department

has managed to take a pistol and live ammunition off the street, as

well as destroying a marijuana plantation.

Police say they found the pistol, a black 9 mm bearing serial number

CZ75P-07, in an area on a feeder road between Old Well Road and Holly

Wood Area in Ladyville Village. The pistol had six live rounds in the

magazine. Since there was no one, in the area at the time of

discovery, police classified the item as found property.

Meanwhile, an anti-drug operation approximately 3 Miles North West of

Neuland Mennonite Community, Orange Walk District led police to two

small marijuana plantations measuring approximately 15 by 15 square

meters, consisting of 500 mature marijuana plants ranging from 3 to 6

feet in height.

Again, there was no one in the area at the time. Police have since

rooted up the plants and destroyed them in a fire.

