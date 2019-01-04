Moments after the New Year started, the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby to be born in 2019.

Clarissa Williams, 28, gave birth to her daughter Jayelle at 12:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Williams had a regular delivery and had a healthy child weighing in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Williams explained that the birth came as a surprise to her because she wasn’t scheduled to have the baby until after January 10. She said that she was returning from a walk to the store when her water broke, a fact that she didn’t learn until later.

She checked into the KHMH around 8 p.m. for what she described as a difficult delivery, but an experience well worth the pain at the end.

“I couldn’t take this pain. I was literally bawling down this hospital that night,” Williams said. “It was a hard delivery, but I am so thankful that I have my baby girl with me.”

Keeping with a longstanding tradition, Williams received hampers from several companies for having the first born of the New Year. Representatives from the San Cas Group, Brodies, the Rotary Club Sunrise, Grace Kennedy, Price Premier Products, and Brodies, visited Williams at the KHMH on January 2 to deliver the gifts.

Tylon Tillett, communications officer for the KHMH, said that the companies that give the gifts partner with the KHMH and make the donations without any prompting from the hospital. He noted that the companies provide diapers and wipes but do not provide bottles because of the KHMH’s policy on promoting breast feeding.

“The products are to help the mother recover nutritionally so that she can breastfeed, which we promote exclusively for the first nine months,” Tillett said.

The companies also gave gifts to the second and third-born babies for the New Year.

