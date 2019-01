Angel Rueben Cassasola charged for the murder On New Year’s Day, Angel Rueben Cassasola, 35, brutally stabbed his estranged common-law-wife to death in front of her family, leaving her three daughters without a mother. Today, Cassasola was...

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LEADS TO FATAL STABBING IN SAN IGNACIO REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 2nd. The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal stabbing in San Ignacio an hour ago. According to sources, there was...

GANG FIGURE JOSEPH BABB KILLED IN BELIZE CITY The 3rd murder victim of the New Year has been identified as Joseph Babb, 20. Babb was allegedly shot multiple times on Blue Marlin Drive less than an hour ago....

APPARENT MURDER IN LUCKY-STRIKE VILLAGE REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 1st. 2019 - The Reporter has confirmed that a resident of Lucky Strike was murdered sometime between last night and this morning. The man, identified as...