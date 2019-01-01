Reporter.bz – Belize News

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LEADS TO FATAL STABBING IN SAN IGNACIO

January 01
19:37 2019
REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 1st.

The Reporter has been able to confirm that there was a fatal stabbing in San Ignacio an hour ago. According to sources, there was an altercation between Anita Pineda, 37, and her common law husband Rueben Cassasola at the home of a relative on Constellation Boulevard in San Ignacio Town.

Pineda was fatally stabbed by Cassasola and allegedly died before Police reached the scene. We’ll have more on this story as we get it.

