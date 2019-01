REPORTER: News Staff - Jan. 1st. 2019 -

The Reporter has confirmed that a resident of Lucky Strike was murdered sometime between last night and this morning.

The man, identified as Howard Coleman was found in his home with multiple stab and chop wounds all over his body.

We are told investigators are on the scene, and another resident of Lucky Strike has been detained for questioning.

