Just before 7:30pm Sunday night (December 30th.) a resident of Ladyville was knocked down and killed as she walked on the Phillip Goldson Highway near Los Lagos.

While Police are still investigating, ASP Alejandro Cowo says it appears Rosita Armstrong, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, was walking in the middle of the road when she was struck by the vehicle.

